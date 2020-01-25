Lebanon authorities investigating two Friday night fires

Lebanon Fire Department responded to two separate house fires Friday night that are now under investigation.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a fire was reported on Fairview Road in Lebanon. According to Division Chief Jason Bolen, all occupants were out of the house by the time emergency personnel arrived and there were no injuries reported.

Just under five hours later, at approximately 10 p.m., a second-alarm fire was called in on Hobbs Street. On Saturday, crews were still on scene investigating.

The property, according to Bolen, has two dwellings and a shop. The fire destroyed the second dwelling at the rear of the property and spread to the shop.

The cause of both fires are currently under investigation.

