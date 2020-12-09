Lebanon author Carly Newberg shares her experience with an eating disorder in new book

Carly Newberg was sitting in a classroom listening to a lecture when her life started to come into focus.
Newberg, a 2015 graduate of Lebanon High School, was taking a class in family communication during her freshman year at Portland State University. The instructor that day was speaking about eating disorders and the impact they can have on entire families.
“I just felt called out. I felt like he was speaking to me. It was that really uncomfortable feeling where you feel like everyone knows, like there’s a spotlight on you,” Newberg said.
That was the first time Newberg was able to admit that she had a problem. For the past several years, she would reject any concerns which were expressed by her friends or family members.
“I was really blind to it for a long time,” Newberg said. “I felt like the world was against me.
"I didn’t know I was sick. I didn’t know I was struggling.”
She called her mother the day of that lecture and apologized for refusing her efforts to help. But even though Newberg had come to the realization that she had a problem, it would be almost two years before she could really start to address it.
During her junior year at PSU, Newberg had the opportunity to spend six months studying in Australia. Before she left on this adventure, she gave herself a pep talk. She was worried that her obsessive behaviors would ruin this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I’m going to regret it if I go there and all I’m focused on is what I’m eating and how much I’m exercising and what my body looks like,” Newberg said.
While she was in Australia, she found that she was simply not able to keep up her usual exercise regimen. This forced her to think deeply about why she was living her life this way.
“Being away and getting outside of my normal element, it forced me to really confront some of the issues I was dealing with,” Newberg said.
She came to understand how her eating disorder and exercise addiction had developed. After her parents’ divorce, she had adopted these practices as a way to experience some control in a life in which she mostly felt powerless.
“What I’ve learned is that your mental health and your mental state is the most important. If you haven’t worked through past trauma or past emotional wounds … that’s going to permeate and affect all the other things in your life. It’s going to affect how you view food and how you view yourself,” Newberg said. “My whole eating disorder was just a coping mechanism for something deeper that I needed to work through.”
This was the breakthrough she needed to begin her journey back to a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. Newberg is now hoping to share this knowledge with a wider audience.
Her book “Good Enough” has been published by New Degree Press and was released this week. It is aimed at people who have experienced an eating disorder or who have a friend or family member with an eating disorder.
“For parents, it’s especially hard to know how to help someone struggling with an eating disorder,” Newberg said, adding that she hopes her book can be a helpful guide for those in this situation.
But its potential audience is much wider than that. Newberg believes that many people adopt a wide variety of behaviors as coping mechanisms because they have failed to deal with core issues in their lives.
“The theme of the book is going from feeling unworthy and alone to feeling loved and cherished, and really knowing that they are loved and cherished,” Newberg said.
Eating disorders can be very difficult to resolve because food is such as a basic part of life. There is no equivalent of a nicotine patch to help address an eating disorder.
“With food, it’s something you have to approach every single day. It’s not something you can just quit cold turkey or detox from. You have to eat. You have to find that healthy balance,” Newberg said. “I think that diet culture has a major influence on how we view food and exercise.”
Newberg competed in sports at Lebanon High, participating in volleyball, basketball and track and field. But cross country was her true love.
But just as she did with food, Newberg had to reconsider and refocus her approach to running. She realized that when she was running out of compulsion, it was taking away from her life. She had to find a way to make her running routine a healthy component of an active life instead of an escape from a life that was out of control.
“Cross country is definitely where my heart lies. I love running,” she said. “Through recovery, too, I’ve also redeveloped what that relationship with running looks like. It’s good now and I’ve found other activities that I enjoy and things I can do that don’t trigger past behaviors.”
Newberg was inspired to write the book during her time in Australia. After graduating from PSU in 2019, she spent several months working hard to complete the book, even though she didn’t have any firm plans for publication.
A chance encounter with a writing coach provided her with a new mentor for the project and a link to New Degree Press, a publishing firm based in Washington, D.C., which specializes in helping first-time authors. "Good Enough" will be available online through Amazon.
