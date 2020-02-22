Lebanon Arts commission announces winning submissions for Lebanon Manhole Cover design

The Lebanon Arts Commission has announced the names of the winning submissions for the Manhole Cover Art Design Contest. The contest offered local area artists the opportunity to create Lebanon-themed manhole covers that will be placed in the downtown area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The winning conceptual designs in five separate categories were submitted by: Skylar Randklev, Lebanon’s Wood Products Industry Era; Corey McEldowney, Lebanon Area Wildlife; Kyle Moye, Lebanon’s Railroad History; Jenni Grove, Lebanon’s Strawberry Heritage and Angela Schuler, Lebanon Freestyle, for themes that did not fit in the other four categories.

More than 20 submissions were juried by the Lebanon Arts Commission in accordance with the five categories. Selected designs will be developed by a commercial artist, who will then forward the designs to the Lebanon City Council to be ratified.

The newly designed manhole covers will replace generic covers in the downtown area. All replaced covers will be repurposed in new community developments as they occur.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0