Lebanon announces online only start for 4-12

"We will be allowed to provide this model due to the downward trend of our county infection rate, as well as the specific needs of our young students," Yates said. "To keep social distancing guidelines, we will need to restructure our classes for these students. Dividing the classes into two separate cohorts will allow us to meet the social distancing guidelines directed by Governor Brown and the Oregon Department of Education."

According to the new state guidelines, K-3 students may only receive in-person instruction if the virus is not actively circulating in the community and the county has 30 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents for the previous seven days for three consecutive weeks.

Yates noted on Wednesday that the district didn't yet know what in-person classes for those students would look like or if they would be half-days. Ideally he said, students would be in classes four days a week. Currently, the plan is to have those students in classes, permitted by current-day metrics.

But, if the county were to break that 30 new cases per 100,000 residents threshold, K-3 students would be pulled from in-person classes as well. That decision would be communicated to parents via the district's website and email list.