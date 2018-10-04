Nominations are being accepted for the Bud and Dorothy Page Lebanon High School Alumni Hall of Fame. Applications are due Nov. 10.
For consideration for induction, each nominee must be a Lebanon High School graduate, having graduated within the last 10 years and having demonstrated outstanding achievements in one of the following areas: medicine and science; business and professional; arts and entertainment; humanitarian service; athletics; and lifetime recognition.
Nomination forms are available at the following locations: Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Second St.; Lebanon Community School District office, 485 S. Fifth St., and RKI Insurance, 1175 S. Main St. Online applications can also be accessed through the school district website, www.leganon.k12.or.us as well as the Lebanon Alumni Facebook page.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or the nomination process, contact Chrissy Shanks, 541-451-8555 or chrissy.shanks@lebanon.k12.