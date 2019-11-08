The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a panel on impeachment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Discussing the impeachment process and answering questions on impeachment will be three Oregon State University faculty members: Steve Shay of the School of History, Philosophy and Religion and Rorie Solberg and Christopher Stout, both of the School of Public Policy.
Shay and Solberg also participated in a panel on impeachment on campus on Oct. 11.