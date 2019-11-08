{{featured_button_text}}
schiff-impeachment 09

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., followed by Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., walks out to talk to reporters about the House impeachment inquiry Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a panel on impeachment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Discussing the impeachment process and answering questions on impeachment will be three Oregon State University faculty members: Steve Shay of the School of History, Philosophy and Religion and Rorie Solberg and Christopher Stout, both of the School of Public Policy.

Shay and Solberg also participated in a panel on impeachment on campus on Oct. 11.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0