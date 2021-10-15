 Skip to main content
League of Women Voters of Corvallis selling fruit
League of Women Voters of Corvallis selling fruit

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is holding its annual fundraising citrus fruit sale.

Choices are a 20-pound box of Texas ruby red grapefruit, navel oranges or a combination of both. Proceeds help pay for league programs, studies, voter service forums and legislative town halls.

The fruit will arrive between Dec. 1 and 10, and can be delivered to a home or business or donated to one of several charitable community organizations. The order deadline is Nov. 15. Online sales can be accessed at lwv.corvallis.or.us/grapefruit-sale.

Further information is available at 541-905-7471 or lwvclouise@aol.com.

