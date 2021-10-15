League of Women Voters of Corvallis selling fruit

Choices are a 20-pound box of Texas ruby red grapefruit, navel oranges or a combination of both. Proceeds help pay for league programs, studies, voter service forums and legislative town halls.

The fruit will arrive between Dec. 1 and 10, and can be delivered to a home or business or donated to one of several charitable community organizations. The order deadline is Nov. 15. Online sales can be accessed at lwv.corvallis.or.us/grapefruit-sale.