The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting its annual meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom because of the coronavirus.

The guest speaker will be Jo Anne Trow, a 50-year League member. Trow’s talk will be on the history of the women’s suffrage movement in Oregon.

To participate in the session please find the link at www.lwv.corvallis.or.us.

