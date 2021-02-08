 Skip to main content
League hosting Saturday session on Legislature

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis will host its first legislative update of the 2021 session of the Oregon Legislature on Saturday.

Invited to participate are state Sen. Sara Gelser (District 8), and state Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis (District 15) and Dan Rayfield (District 16). The moderator is Peggy Lynch. The event, co-sponsored by the Corvallis-Albany branch of the NAACP, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To monitor the event go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86482525290.

The league is planning a similar session for March 13.

