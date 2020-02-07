League celebrating 100th birthday Tuesday in Corvallis

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a 100th birthday party for the league at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Presenting will be Mina Carson of Oregon State University's School of History, Philosophy and Religion and Kimberly Jensen, professor of history and gender studies at Western Oregon University. The program will cover the history of the league and suffragettes.
Library books on the topics will be on display, with participants encouraged to bring in books from their own collections. Cake will be served.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Councilors are scheduled to discuss sewer improvements on Washington Street, utility rate adjustments and a report on the Highway 20 corridor that runs from North Albany Road across the Willamette River bridges to Ninth Avenue.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will hear a planning update from county staff and act on a resolution on an intergovernmental agreement for transition services between the county and Greater Albany Public Schools.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave. and will continue its discussion of priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will hold a public hearing on modifications planned for the Acacia House at 2857 NW Van Buren Ave. Also on the agenda is a presentation from Oregon State University regarding planned modifications on Washington Way.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety and downtown nuisance and criminal activity.
• The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a community meeting on plans to move the tennis courts currently at Lincoln Elementary School. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave. The courts are being removed because of the school replacement project at Lincoln
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
