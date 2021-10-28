Leaders are divided in whether Albany should create a list of local businesses

Councilor Marilyn Smith supports a registry. She echoed its value for public safety agencies responding to commercial locations as well as for informing customers. Councilor Ray Kopczynski also supports the idea, saying he would be among the first in line for such a service if he still owned his computer store.

But Councilor Matilda Novak said her constituents are opposed to a business registry. As a business owner herself, she can’t support such a program, and she cited opposition from the Chamber of Commerce and its Governmental Affairs Committee. Novak said a strictly voluntary program would be acceptable.

“I don’t see that this is a boon to small businesses in any way,” Novak said. “I see it as just the opposite of that.”

Councilor Stacey Bartholomew inquired what information would be collected and how it would be stored and disseminated. Sherry said that would be at the council’s discretion.

Councilor Dick Olsen said it might be a good idea, though the cost seems high. He recounted a recent struggle of his own to find contact information for local organizations.