Leaders are divided in whether Albany should create a list of local businesses

The idea that the city would keep a list of Albany businesses for internal purposes only turned out to be more controversial than it may sound on the surface.
Albany City Council members shared opposing viewpoints on a business registry during the Monday, Oct. 25, remote work session. The city doesn’t currently keep a comprehensive list of local companies, and it doesn't require licenses to operate in the city.
The business registry concept has been discussed by the City Council in the past, but it’s been a while. An internal memo to the council from Seth Sherry, city of Albany economic development manager, cited a July 2020 work session discussion in which questions arose about the potential for a registry.
“I’m not here to pitch a business registration program to you per se,” Sherry told the council on Monday. “But rather to talk about a need that exists in our community, and some best practices that could be adopted to help meet those needs and promote a more vibrant, resilient economy.”
Sherry noted that the composition of the council has changed since the previous discussion, and several of the members have requested to revisit the topic. He said the economic development team is not big on creating regulative barriers for the business community, preferring to “work towards a pathway to yes.”
The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the potential usefulness of a registry. Despite the best efforts of economic development organizations, some struggling businesses missed out when state and federal assistance was on the table. Social media posts, emails, livestreams — nothing had the desired reach into the local business community.
“We could not, at some times, give money away,” Sherry said. “We were inefficient in reaching that community because we had no good way to do it.”
Sherry said at one point, Linn County paid $75,000 for one person to spend six months knocking on the doors of individual businesses throughout the county, spreading awareness about available business support resources.
Business registry benefits include connecting new and expanding businesses with economic development resources, including technical assistance and funding, avoiding unnecessary new business expenses for startups, a clear path to the community development department, and improved public safety as law enforcement and fire agencies are better informed to respond, according to Sherry.
If the council chooses to create a registry there is a business registration module the city can get free through its community development software vendor, Accella. Implementing the module would cost around $30,000 with annual maintenance of $12,000. Sherry said a $10,000 grant for implementation has been received as well.
Sherry said the Accella module isn’t the only option. There’s a spectrum of solutions, from a voluntary registry with details input by business owners on one end, to a business license program run by the city on the other end. Sherry made it clear he was not advocating for business licenses.
Business licenses are not required in Albany except for temporary or transient merchants and solicitors. Corvallis also has no license requirement and neither do Linn or Benton counties. A few organizations maintain member or contact lists, but there’s no definitive business registry kept for the cities or counties.
Councilor Bessie Johnson suggested using the Oregon Secretary of State’s business database to create a local listing, but Sherry pointed out that those entries are missing a crucial asset: email addresses of business owners. The individual contact information may also be unclear, and the Secretary of State does not provide phone numbers.
Sherry said the state also does not gather demographic information. He suggested if the council proceeds with a business registry, collecting voluntary demographic information would be helpful for understanding and assisting the business community.
“I can think of three times in the last couple of years where there’s been specific business support, development and grant opportunities from the state or other organizations targeted at women-owned businesses, minority-, and veteran-owned businesses,” Sherry said. “There is nobody who is collecting any of that demographic information right now.”
Councilor Marilyn Smith supports a registry. She echoed its value for public safety agencies responding to commercial locations as well as for informing customers. Councilor Ray Kopczynski also supports the idea, saying he would be among the first in line for such a service if he still owned his computer store.
But Councilor Matilda Novak said her constituents are opposed to a business registry. As a business owner herself, she can’t support such a program, and she cited opposition from the Chamber of Commerce and its Governmental Affairs Committee. Novak said a strictly voluntary program would be acceptable.
“I don’t see that this is a boon to small businesses in any way,” Novak said. “I see it as just the opposite of that.”
Councilor Stacey Bartholomew inquired what information would be collected and how it would be stored and disseminated. Sherry said that would be at the council’s discretion.
Councilor Dick Olsen said it might be a good idea, though the cost seems high. He recounted a recent struggle of his own to find contact information for local organizations.
“It seems to me that it might be handy to have a list of the businesses here in town, so if you wanted to contact them you’d have a way of doing it,” Olsen said. Novak responded that the internet comes in handy for that sort of thing.
While it would be up to the council who could access a business registry, Sherry said at this time it would be for internal use only, though it’s ultimately for the council to determine.
The council discussed having more public input at a later date when in-person hearings can be held on the matter. Kopczynski pointed out that the remote council meetings are in fact open to the public.
“I don’t like dragging things out,” Mayor Alex Johnson II said. “Tabling something for another three months is counterproductive to the flow of business in this city. We should be more efficient with the way we conduct city business and also more efficient with our staff’s time.”
Johnson asked Sherry to return to the council in November or December with more on the topic. He added that remote meetings are how public business will be done for the foreseeable future and disagreed with delaying for in-person meetings.
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
