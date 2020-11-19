LCSO won't criminally enforce state order

Linn County authorities announced they would not criminally enforce the executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown that limits the number of people that can gather, a move she said was meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We understand the realities of COVID-19, but we draw the line when we are dealing with decisions relating to individual residences, religion, or businesses," said a statement released Thursday by Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon and District Attorney Doug Marteeny.

The order came on the back of several record-breaking days of COVID-19 case totals as a way to limit the spread of the virus. Gatherings, Brown said, should be limited if they include people who don't live under the same roof. The limit, she said, is six people from two different households.

LCSO decided in April, Yon said, that the approach to orders related to coronavirus would be education first.

"Our role in the community is not to count how many people are at a residence or how an individual business conducts its affairs. We definitely do not interfere with religious organizations," the statement read. "We are going to continue to educate citizens, as needed, and that is where we will stop."