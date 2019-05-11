A Sweet Home man died Saturday following a shooting on Wiley Creek Drive near Sweet Home.
According to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release, multiple agencies responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. The Linn County Dispatch Center had received a 911 call from Cheri Lyn Olsen, 47, of Sweet Home, who said the victim was her boyfriend, 50-year-old Dean Paul Jurica.
Sweet Home Fire Department paramedics, along with Sweet Home Police Department officers and Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies, met with Olsen as she was driving toward Sweet Home. Jurica was transported to the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he died.
No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.