The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Fire District have been paid for services provided at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival.
Sheriff Jim Yon said a check for $77,000 arrived last Wednesday, and Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe said the district also received payment in full, $45,377.
Both men said they were pleased and that Linn County residents weren’t on the hook for costs associated with provided security and health services at the festival held near Brownsville in August.
“Last Monday, near the end of the day, we emailed them,” Sletmoe said. “We have two contacts. One at IMG and one at the musical festival office. Basically, the email read, 'Hey, we haven’t heard from you guys. What’s up?'”
A check arrived Wednesday with no cover letter.
“We’re happy to have the check, but we’re sorry it took so long to get it,” he said.
The fire district provided 55 staff members who worked 741 hours providing fire and medical coverage at the event. That included assisting teams from the Corvallis and Jefferson fire departments and a number of vehicles.
Sheriff Yon echoed Sletmoe’s comments.
“Basically, we said thanks and ran to the bank,” Yon said. “The check was for the full contracted amount, and now we hope they start taking care of the vendors.”
Yon said his department hand-delivered an invoice to the festival’s office in Eugene. Linn County Sheriff’s Office staff worked 556 hours of deputy time, plus extra dispatcher time, not counting the time it took to write numerous reports due to the number of incidents reported at the event.
Extra deputies had to be brought in on the last night of the festival, Sunday, due to the number of fights among fans, Lt. Michelle Duncan recently told the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
Numerous vendors have contacted Yon’s office in recent weeks, reporting they haven’t been paid anywhere from $8,000 to more than $20,000.
It is not known if private vendors have been paid. Calls to William Morris Endeavor, which owns the music festivals, were not returned as of late Wednesday.
But Rick Petersen, president and CEO of Peak Internet, said his company has not been paid the $23,000-plus for services provided at the Brownsville, Medford and Mountain Home, Idaho, music festivals. He said the bills are $7,150 at Brownsville, $9,168 at Mountain Home and $7,267 at Medford.
A private security company also reported Tuesday to the LCSO that it was owed $17,500 by the Brownsville event.
Bi-Mart, which has been a key sponsor of the music festival for several years, has severed its association.
The Brownsville festival had hoped to move to a farm near Harrisburg, but it is unknown if the current five-year mass gathering permit will be approved for the new site by the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
According to its website, the Country Crossings music festival near Central Point will be held in July 2019, but Mountain Home, Idaho, festival will not be returning for that year.