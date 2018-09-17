The Linn County Sheriff’s office donated 10 computer monitors to Calapooia Middle School in Albany on Thursday.
As computers were upgraded at LCSO, those monitors that were replaced were donated.
Patrol Capt. Kevin Guilford, with the assistance of Deputy Travis Boshart and Deputy Chandler Bolton, delivered the monitors to Principal Tristian Heisley. The school staff was excited to receive the donation as the monitors in the school computer lab were old and outdated, according to a news release.
Sheriff Jim Yon was happy his office could help the school and hopes to continue offering help to more schools across the county in the future. “It is a privilege to serve the citizens of Linn County in many ways,” Yon said.