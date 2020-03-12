LBCC will stay open, with precautions

Linn-Benton Community College has announced new measures to help slow the rate of exposure and potential illness among its locations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The measures, LBCC officials say, are in response to recommendations from the governor, the Oregon Health Authority, public health officials, Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), and the Centers for Disease Control.

"We are committed to doing whatever possible to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment," said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement. "We know information is getting updated rapidly. We pledge to inform our community of changes as quickly as possible and thank our entire community of students, staff, and community partners for their ongoing understanding and support."

All LBCC locations and facilities will remain open, although a series of precautionary measures take effect Monday.

They include:

• Winter term finals week exam and activities will be delivered remotely where possible.

• Where remote testing is not possible, a minimum “social distance” of 3 feet will be utilized.