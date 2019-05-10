Students attending Linn-Benton Community College with the hopes of transferring to Western Oregon University can now be assured that all of their credit hours will make the journey with them.
The two schools inked a deal on Friday to enter into a degree partnership program that allows students to start their education at LBCC and finish their four-year degree at WOU by using financial aid offices at both institutions and without losing any of their credits—a common issue for students transferring from a two-year college to a four-year university.
Essentially, students who begin at LBCC will be enrolled at WOU at the same time. According to the schools, students can live at the dorms at WOU while beginning work on their four-year degree and take classes at LBCC, completing their freshman and sophomore classes at community college prices.
“In an era of crushing student debt, and during a time when funding for Oregon’s higher education institutions is at risk, LBCC and WOU are getting creative,” said Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann, who was present at Friday’s signing. “Together, mapping a path that combines the strengths of both institutions means more students will get the opportunity to achieve their goals.”
The partnership was announced last month, adding to the degree partner programs already available through LBCC, including a similar partnership with Oregon State University.
“Many of our students are first-generation, and this partnership gives them the opportunity to earn a degree that will change their families’ future forever,” said WOU president Rex Fuller. “That’s the power of a public education. It is agreements like this that help make that success happen.”
Jessica Sandavol is enrolled at both LBCC and WOU. A social science major, she graduated from LBCC with an associate degree in criminal justice, and is currently working toward her bachelor’s degree at WOU.
“The degree partnership is really important because it will help to provide a clear pathway for students to transition to Western,” said Sandavol. “As a student, there is already so much going on, and this degree program will provide guidance they need so they will have one less thing to worry about. It’s especially nice at WOU. The more manageable class sizes and campus makes it easier for students to navigate.”
Ben Cannon, executive director of Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Council, cited statewide data Friday, that shows that for students who start their education at a community college, the time to finishing their degree is often a full term longer due to classes that do not count toward their four-year degree.
“One of our biggest roles is to help coordinate higher education for the benefit of all Oregon students,” said Cannon. “This signing is a reflection of the commitment of President Fuller, President Hamann and their staff to create a pathway for students to ensure their success in higher education. The fact that LBCC and Western are offering this opportunity for students will help to ensure that the credits they take will count.”
Fuller previously noted in a statement announcing the partnership, “This partnership represents a major step forward in how we seamlessly transfer students, while helping our state meet its goals for students earning college degrees. The faculty relationships and transfer pathways both schools have worked so tirelessly to create will ensure more students achieve the career-focused degrees they desire.”
Students interested in transferring to WOU are encouraged by the schools to apply for the Degree Partnership Program. For more information on applying, contact the LBCC Degree Partnership office at 541-917-4577.