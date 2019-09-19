Linn-Benton Community College unveiled a new identity on Thursday that it says better represents its position in the community and its promise to its students.
The Corvallis-based creative firm Madison Ave. Collective headed the rebranding effort with the help of a 20-member task force.
A yellow rectangle with a roadrunner stamped in the middle and the name of the school sitting underneath replaces the school’s old logo.
The new logo, according to the college, was inspired by the hyphen between Linn and Benton that also represented the connection of the two counties the college serves as well as the campuses, communities it’s a part of.
You have free articles remaining.
“The college’s Roadrunner mascot,” a statement from the college read, “gives the hyphen forward-motion while representing progress towards goals. LBCC is committed to student success and inclusion; the new logo expresses this.”
According to the college, an extensive research phase overseen by the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement led to the new logo.
“With a modern visual identity and new messaging tools to effectively communicate our strengths, I am confident we have positioned LBCC to be an even stronger and more influential community partner for many years to come,” said LBCC President Greg Hamann.