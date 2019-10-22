Linn Benton-Community College will return $40,000 in funding to the city of Albany after questions were raised about the institution’s spending.
During the council’s Monday work session, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development Ann Buchele said the college would work with the city’s Finance Department to refund the money.
The money in question was part of a $2.9 million grant from the city in response to a 2015 request from local industry leaders seeking a workforce trained in specialized technologies. At the time, LBCC said it could provide the training but did not have the funds to purchase the equipment necessary to follow through on classes.
The city opted to grant the college the money through its Economic Development Opportunity Fund. To obtain the money, LBCC compiled a list of tools and machinery it would purchase with it.
“You had a list and on the list were the basic Plain Jane machines,” Albany City Councilor Rich Kellum said Monday, specifically citing welding machines purchased by LBCC. “That isn’t what you purchased.”
Kellum also noted that the college purchased welding gas, which he does not consider a tool. He said the difference between what was on the LBCC-provided list and what the college purchased was about $40,000.
The upgrade to LBCC’s Mechatronics and welding program, including nondestructive testing, is set to be complete by this December. The school unveiled its new Machine Tool Building in September to the accolades of business owners in the community who said the program would help to train new members of a much-needed workforce.
According to assistant city manager Jorge Salinas, Albany has paid just over $1.6 million of the $2.9 million it promised to LBCC.
“LBCC is still working very hard towards acquiring the remaining equipment to meet these goals,” he said via email. “We are committed to the successful completion of this program and look forward to the employment growth that it will generate in this manufacturing sector.”
LBCC's Teryk Morris shows a Romer Absolute Arm to Viper Northwest Vice Presidents Cale Wetzel, left, and Dennis Scott.
Bryce Smith, a 2012 Corvallis High School graduate and former LBCC student, watches as LBCC's Nicole Ballinger helps unveil the statue that Smith designed during her public art class. Smith's sculpture design was chosen out of seven designs created during a LBCC class and then was fabricated by LBCC's welding team.
LBCC's Douglas Meyer shows one of the new robotic arms from the college's new partner, Festo Didactic USA.
Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle speaks at the grand opening.
Consolidated Precision Products group vice president Marc Christman speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities. CPP's local plants include Selmet and the former ATI Queen Avenue.
Oregon Freeze Dry Vice President John Damon speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
ATI Vice President Steve Duea speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
Steve Schilling, dean of LBCC's Advanced Manufacturing and Transportation speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann speaks at the September 2019 grand opening of the college's new career and technical education facility.
Festo Didactic USA CEO Thomas Lichtenberger speaks in front of a background of milling machines and lathes during the opening of the new CTE facilities.
The area in between the two buildings will be paved when the weather improves.
Students will also train on direct digital controls, once commonplace in industry but are now becoming common in personal residences.
LBCC's Douglas Meyer shows one of their robotic arms used for training students at LBCC.
A new horizontal saw that can be programed to do multiple cuts of the same material so, for example the machine will cut a class' entire amount of angle iron to the same specifications for a project.
The staff offices inside the new facility.
LBCC President Greg Hamann and Festo Didactic USA CEO Thomas Lichtenberger sign an agreement during the ceremony.
LBCC's Nicole Ballinger, left, and Renee McKitterick help unveil the new sculpture.
Angela Scott of Corvallis checks out the sculpture that her friend and Public Art classmate Bryce Smith designed.
Lathes in the facility are used to teach students processes before moving them to CNC machines.
Festo Didactic USA CEO Thomas Lichtenberger talks before signing a working agreement with LBCC.
Sculpture designer Bryce Smith, a 2012 Corvallis High School graduate, talks about her creation before the unveiling in front of the CTE Facility.
CoEnergy Propane General Manager Randy Camp speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
Linn-Benton Community College President Gregg Hamann speaks during the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa speaks at the opening ceremonies of the new CTE facilities.
The new CTE facilities includes several CNC machines.