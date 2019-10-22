{{featured_button_text}}
Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann speaks at the September 2019 grand opening of the college's new career and technical education facility.

Linn Benton-Community College will return $40,000 in funding to the city of Albany after questions were raised about the institution’s spending.

During the council’s Monday work session, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development Ann Buchele said the college would work with the city’s Finance Department to refund the money.

The money in question was part of a $2.9 million grant from the city in response to a 2015 request from local industry leaders seeking a workforce trained in specialized technologies. At the time, LBCC said it could provide the training but did not have the funds to purchase the equipment necessary to follow through on classes.

The city opted to grant the college the money through its Economic Development Opportunity Fund. To obtain the money, LBCC compiled a list of tools and machinery it would purchase with it.

“You had a list and on the list were the basic Plain Jane machines,” Albany City Councilor Rich Kellum said Monday, specifically citing welding machines purchased by LBCC. “That isn’t what you purchased.”

Kellum also noted that the college purchased welding gas, which he does not consider a tool. He said the difference between what was on the LBCC-provided list and what the college purchased was about $40,000.

The upgrade to LBCC’s Mechatronics and welding program, including nondestructive testing, is set to be complete by this December. The school unveiled its new Machine Tool Building in September to the accolades of business owners in the community who said the program would help to train new members of a much-needed workforce.

According to assistant city manager Jorge Salinas, Albany has paid just over $1.6 million of the $2.9 million it promised to LBCC.

“LBCC is still working very hard towards acquiring the remaining equipment to meet these goals,” he said via email. “We are committed to the successful completion of this program and look forward to the employment growth that it will generate in this manufacturing sector.”

