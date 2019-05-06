The U.S. Small Business Administration Office will host a free resource showcase, open to current or aspiring business owners, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, in the Calapooia Center, Room 211.
SBA works to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support to start and grow their businesses.
The event will also spotlight how the USDA Office of Rural Development works to provide business and community development financing for rural areas, and how LBCC’s professional advisers can provide insight and solutions for the development and growth of businesses.
Information about Oregon’s Government Contracting Assistance Program and Community Lending Works also will be provided at the showcase.