LBCC Extended Learning will offer driver training classes at the Linn-Benton Community College campus, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW., and at the Sweet Home Center, 1661 Long St.
• The two-week Driver Permit Preparation course will be offered 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 29, in Albany, and 5:30-7:20 p.m. beginning Nov. 1 in Sweet Home. Course is designed for those preparing to test for the first time or for those retesting. Cost is $59.
• The one-day Teaching Your Teen to Drive course will be offered 5:30-8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 in Sweet Home, and is designed for parents and guardians. Cost is $15.
For more information or to register, call LBCC Extended Learning at 541-917-4840 or visit the nearest LBCC location.