Driver permit preparation classes will be offered at Linn-Benton Community College and at the LBCC Benton Center.

In Albany, the two-week class meets 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 6, and at the Benton Center 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 21.

Cost is $59.

For more information or to register, call LBCC Extended Learning at 541-917-4840.

