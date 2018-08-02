Driver permit preparation classes will be offered at Linn-Benton Community College and at the LBCC Benton Center.
In Albany, the two-week class meets 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 6, and at the Benton Center 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 21.
Cost is $59.
For more information or to register, call LBCC Extended Learning at 541-917-4840.
