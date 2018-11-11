Linn-Benton Community College will hold a pair of forums on public records on Thursday, Nov. 15, designed to demystify the Oregon and federal public records systems and give people the tools they need to easily access information and records they are seeking.
Public records range from information on election spending and campaign contributions to property transaction information, business licensing documents and more.
The earlier forum is meant primarily for college students and staff. It begins at 2:30 p.m. in the college’s board room, Room 103 of the Calapooia Center on LBCC’s main Albany campus, 6500 Pacific Blvd. S.W.
A second forum for the general public begins at 5:30 p.m. in the same location. Both forums are free.
The forums will be led by Ginger McCall, Oregon’s Public Records Advocate, a newly-appointed position intended to help the public access records and other state information. She will discuss the general framework of open records in Oregon as well as focusing on how to most easily access those records. In addition, she’ll touch on aspects of the federal Freedom of Information Act.
LBCC’s communication department, journalism department and The Commuter, the college’s student newspaper, are hosting the event.
For more information, contact Zakir Khan, LBCC communication department chairman, khanz@linnbenton.edu, 541-917-4834; Rob Priewe, LBCC journalism faculty, priewer@linnbenton.edu, 541-917-4563; or Ginger McCall, Oregon Public Records Advocate, Ginger.MCCALL@oregon.gov, 503-378-5228.