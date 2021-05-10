 Skip to main content
LBCC Give Day set for Wednesday
alert

LBCC Give Day set for Wednesday

LBCC stock Takena Hall
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Linn-Benton Community College will host its second annual Give Day on Wednesday.

LBCC Give Day is a 24-hour fundraising event that supports LBCC students and programs. Linn and Benton county residents can give to any area at LBCC they wish. Whether it be toward scholarships, a specific academic area or athletics, every gift made on LBCC Give Day will have an impact on the lives of the community’s students.

All alumni, parents, faculty, staff and community residents are invited to join together and show support for students pursuing their academic dreams.

“The power of Roadrunner unity was apparent last year, during our inaugural Give Day — we raised more than $22,000 in 24 hours. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish again as a unified community,” said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of LBCC institutional Advancement, in a news release.

“Especially in times like these, our community has historically rallied together to support students,” Boehmer added.

More information and a link for giving are available at givecampus.com/schools/LinnBentonCommunityCollege/lbcc-give-day.

