LBCC Foundation gala attracts 50% more in donations this year

The Linn-Benton Community College Foundation held a virtual gala over the weekend, raising more than $75,000 for students.

This surpasses last year’s donation total by almost 50%.

A series of short films and online clues released over the last month garnered public interest in the event. Community volunteers put together “The Maltese Roadrunner,” a film-noir mini series with episodes released in the weeks leading up to the gala. The finale was aired during the gala, which motivated members of the public who had been following along to attend.

“It was so much fun to put together — like deciphering the clues in a virtual escape room,” Joan Reukauf, president of the LBCC Foundation Board of Directors and executive vice president of the People’s Bank of Commerce, said in a news release.

“We are delighted people participated, and even more delighted that LBCC students will have a chance at a better life because of this incredible generosity. It makes a profound difference in our community.”