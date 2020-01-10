LBCC finance vice president retires

Dave Henderson, vice president of Finance and Operations for Linn-Benton Community College, retired in December, according to an announcement made Friday by the institution.

Henderson held the position for six years.

"Dave provided the finance and operation areas of the college with wise and thoughtful leadership," said LBCC President Greg Hamann. "He brought heart to an area that is often characterized as being driven by dispassionate and objective facts. He also brought a relational leadership style to LBCC that has been much appreciated and will be sorely missed."

Henderson oversaw the completion of a several construction projects including the Advanced Transportation Program facility expansion and renovations on the Albany campus.

Under his leadership, a new five-year projection budget model was created which, according to LBCC, helped the college create a more accurate and balanced budget.

A nationwide search is underway for Henderson's replacement.

