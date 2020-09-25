LBCC culinary students step up to feed fire evacuees

It was a Thursday afternoon about two weeks ago when Katelynn Omete was scrolling through her social media feed and stopped.
Josh Green, a culinary instructor at Linn-Benton Community College, had put out a call: any and all current or former students of the program were being invited to help feed people displaced by the wildfires that spread through Linn, Marion and Lane counties.
He didn't have many details, but he was going to show up at the school the next morning.
So did Omete.
Seven other current and former students came to lend a hand as well, and, with donations from the Salvation Army and transportation services from the Red Cross, the group has been feeding up to 500 people each day between the evacuation sites staged at the Linn and Benton County fairgrounds.
“You know, it’s less about teaching them and more about doing what we can to help,” said Green, the culinary arts department chairman and a member of the faculty, about his students.
“Normally, I wouldn’t let them take a package of just-add-water gravy and use it, but here it's, ‘What's easy?’” he went on. “We don't have a lot of stuff to use, so we just have to do whatever we can to get stuff done."
Omete said the menu ranged from pulled pork to Philly cheesesteaks.
"It was about making meals we could feed masses with," she said.
Hundreds of evacuees filled the Linn Fair & Expo Center and other sites as the Holiday Farm Fire spread through Lane County, devastating communities like Blue River and inching close to Linn County communities such as Holley, Crawfordsville and Sweet Home, prompting evacuation orders.
Green grew up in Lyons and spent his youth camping, hiking, hunting and fishing up and down the Santiam Canyon, a statement from LBCC read. His father and stepmother are Lyons residents who evacuated when emergency responders put the area at Level 2 as the Beachie Creek Fire raged along the Linn-Marion County line.
"It’s my community. I grew up there. It's important to me to go up and help anywhere I can,” Green said.
Community donations helped keep the effort going until Tuesday of this week, when the final meal was served. Initially, LBCC's kitchen inventory was also used to help feed those who were displaced.
Omete, who graduated in June and now works at an Albany eatery, said she was inspired by her former program's dedication to the community.
"I saw an opportunity to help," she said. "I just wanted to help out my community after seeing how devastating the fires were and I saw everyone coming together."
