LBCC culinary students step up to feed fire evacuees

It was a Thursday afternoon about two weeks ago when Katelynn Omete was scrolling through her social media feed and stopped.

Josh Green, a culinary instructor at Linn-Benton Community College, had put out a call: any and all current or former students of the program were being invited to help feed people displaced by the wildfires that spread through Linn, Marion and Lane counties.

He didn't have many details, but he was going to show up at the school the next morning.

So did Omete.

Seven other current and former students came to lend a hand as well, and, with donations from the Salvation Army and transportation services from the Red Cross, the group has been feeding up to 500 people each day between the evacuation sites staged at the Linn and Benton County fairgrounds.

“You know, it’s less about teaching them and more about doing what we can to help,” said Green, the culinary arts department chairman and a member of the faculty, about his students.

“Normally, I wouldn’t let them take a package of just-add-water gravy and use it, but here it's, ‘What's easy?’” he went on. “We don't have a lot of stuff to use, so we just have to do whatever we can to get stuff done."