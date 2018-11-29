Open registration has begun for Community Education classes through Linn-Benton Community College.
More than 200 classes are available, with 70 new classes offered winter term.
LBCC Community Education classes are non-credit classes designed for personal enrichment and exploration. Class topics range from language and writing, recreation and dance, computers and technology, fitness and health, music and art, and more.
Some of the new class offerings for winter term include Conversational Spanish, Introduction to Woodworking, Creative Writing, Expressive Charcoal, Year-Round Vegetable Gardening, Bluegrass Guitar, Art of Basic Beading, Lap Swim Fitness and more.
With more than 200 Community Education instructors within LBCC Extended Learning, instructors come from varied backgrounds, bringing their particular expertise to classes held throughout the mid-Willamette Valley.
The cost to register for classes ranges from $29 to $129. To see a complete list of classes, visit www.linnbenton.edu/extendedlearning or call 541-917-4840.