LBCC Choir finds new ways to perform during pandemic

Last Wednesday evening, the Linn County Courthouse was lit up with images steeped in the immigration policies of the U.S. as the Linn-Benton Community College Choir amplified the message of equity through song.
But no one was there to hear it.
With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the choir hasn’t been able to hold traditional concerts since last year. Their solution? Perform anyway.
“The interesting thing about the courthouse performance was that we were singing on the steps, but behind us were projections of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. We used the columns and facade of the building as a backdrop,” said Raymund Ocampo, the choir’s director.
And the entire thing was recorded.
The choir has maintained its rehearsal schedule throughout the pandemic and felt prepared to perform on Wednesday, Ocampo said. It also helped that they would have the benefit of a prerecorded concert to lay over the sound captured on Wednesday.
“When you’re so far apart and outdoors, it’s hard to capture the sound,” Ocampo said. “We’ll mix it with a recording because we need to be socially distanced.”
The choir’s been socially distanced all year.
According to Ocampo, the LBCC program helped fund a study out of the University of Colorado, Boulder focused on aerosols in the performing arts —essentially, how droplets exit a performer’s mouth or instrument and move around the room.
“They had some suggestions including practicing outside for 30 minutes, taking a break and coming back,” Ocamp said. “So that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Even throughout the winter.
Choir members have lined up about 7 feet apart side to side and 12 feet apart back to front in a covered outdoor space even as temperatures dropped, singing through masks.
“They’re just really bundled up,” Ocampo said. “If it got below 40 degrees, we rehearsed online instead.”
Students could utilize a computer program that played their accompaniment and then send the tape of their singing to Ocampo for review.
But on Wednesday, an entirely different technology was used.
“We used projection mapping software called Lightform,” Ocampo said of the images displayed on the courthouse. “And we borrowed a specialty projector from a company in Portland.”
The program, titled “Yearning to Breathe Free,” wasn’t always in the plans for this year, but when COVID-19 disrupted the choir’s schedule, Ocampo said, the group took advantage.
The choir was able to work with composers Saunder Choi and Sydney Guillaume to create the program.
With songs from Choi, Guillaume and other composers such as Mari Esabel Valverde, Ocampo said the choir wanted to focus on the important issue of immigration.
“It brings us together,” he said.
The video of the performance will be posted to the school's YouTube page at youtube.com/musiclbcc.