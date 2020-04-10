LBCC cancels June graduation; college may offer virtual event later

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn-Benton Community College announced Friday that it will not hold its traditional in-person commencement ceremony.

The event, which was originally scheduled for June 11, may move to a virtual platform or take place at a later date.

"This was really not an easy decision to make ... but in no way does it lessen the accomplishments of our grads," said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement. "We are committed to finding an alternative way to celebrate this milestone moment for our students, their families, and the entire LBCC staff who are cheering them on, even through these times."

The decision was made in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown's "stay home, save lives" order that asks Oregonians to limit their time in public to essential services in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor, who served as LBCC's keynote speaker last year, issued an executive order in mid-March closing dine-in options for bars and restaurants for a month and schools through April 28. Earlier this week, she extended the order closing bars and restaurants indefinitely, closed schools for the remainder of the academic year and asked public universities to hold online-only classes until June.

According to a statement from LBCC, it is working to evaluate several alternatives to graduation and details will be shared as soon as possible.