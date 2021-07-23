 Skip to main content
LBCC board elects new officers
LBCC board elects new officers

The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education has sworn in its new members and elected officers.

The new board chair is Kristin Adams of Sweet Home, who replaces Jim Merryman of Oregon Freeze Dry. Merryman will remain on the board as the Zone 2-3 representative.

The new vice chair is Jeannie Davis of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest, also known as COMP Northwest. Davis, of Lebanon, replaces Tony Lapiz, who also remains on the board as one of the Zone 6-7 representatives.

Dick Running (Zone 2-3) and Joan Reukauf (Zone 6-7) also remain in their spots. New to the board is John Sarna (Zone 5), who won election in May to replace Linda Modrell, who resigned earlier this year.

Kristin Adams LBCC board 24

Kristin Adams
