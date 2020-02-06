LBCC announces three finalists for college president

Three finalists for the position of Linn-Benton Community College’s president were announced Thursday night, and public forums with the candidates are scheduled for later this month.
The finalists are: Lisa Avery, campus president of Portland Community College’s Sylvania Campus; David Hinds, president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas; and Regan Romali, superintendent-president of Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California.
Public forums are scheduled for Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon on Feb. 18-20, with one candidate visiting LBCC each day.
The Albany forums will take place in the LBCC main campus in the Tripp Theater from 9 to 10 a.m. That will be followed each day by a forum in Corvallis at the Benton Center Room 204 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Forums in Lebanon are scheduled for the LBCC Health Occupations Center Room 150-151 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
The announcement of the finalists came during a special meeting of the LBCC Board of Education on Thursday.
The board developed a profile of an ideal candidate by collecting input from the college and wider community, hosting three public forums on the matter and offering open opportunities to submit written suggestions. Based on the profile’s criteria, LBCC’s Presidential Search Committee — a group of representatives of the college including employees, students and community members — reviewed the candidate pool.
“We are excited to give everyone the chance to learn more about the candidates, and to help us choose the one best suited to continue growing LBCC’s incredible mission,” Board of Education Chairman Jim Merryman said in a news release.
For more information about the LBCC presidential search process, go to www.linnbenton.edu/president-search.