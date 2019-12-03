Linn-Benton Community College announced a memorial scholarship in honor of longtime community champion Shelly Garrett on Tuesday.
The scholarship will help students living in Lebanon and East Linn County.
Garrett served as the executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce before she passed away in May. She also served on the LBCC Board of Education from 2011 to May of this year.
Charlie Eads, LBCC Foundation board president and vice president of Eads Broadcasting, and Randy Camp, LBCC Board of Education member and college Foundation board member, helped establish the scholarship in Garrett’s honor.
“Shelly was in her prime working for a community which she loved,” said Eads. “Her tenure on the LBCC Board of Education was a source of pride and satisfaction for her. This scholarship is a way to memorialize Shelly and thank her for all her hard work and dedication.”
Camp worked with Garret on a variety of projects for the City of Lebanon and LBCC, and he said Garret was influential in his decision to serve on the college boards. “Outside of Shelly’s family, two things were very important to her - the City of Lebanon and Linn-Benton Community College,” said Camp. “It’s only right that there be a scholarship for the kids in the Lebanon community that will help them go to LBCC. And hopefully, those recipients will in turn help carry on the legacy of one of the finest people I have ever known.”
To make a donation in honor of the Shelly Garrett Memorial Scholarship, visit the LBCC Foundation at www.linnbenton.edu/give.