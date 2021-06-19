LBCC announces lower tuition, new scholarshipS

Linn-Benton Community College has announced two measures taken by its board of education that are designed to aid students who need support to return to college after the pandemic.

The LBCC Board had originally approved an 8% tuition increase due to the anticipated massive decrease in state revenue as a result of the pandemic, joining the 17 other community colleges in Oregon in preparing for the worst.

Last March, the board modified that decision to 4.5% in response to better revenue projections from the state and after hearing directly from students — even though this meant a longer recovery time for the organization. On June 17, the board took further action, cutting the tuition increase to 3.5%.

Also, with help from the LBCC Foundation and support from the Board of Education, the college is offering a Rebound Scholarship of $500 to any student attending this fall who was previously enrolled in credit classes at LBCC, but had to drop out due the pandemic.

LBCC is experiencing a 21% drop in enrollment, with many students citing COVID-related hardship as the cause of being forced to take a break. With more face-to-face classes being offered this fall, LBCC hopes the scholarship will encourage students to continue along their path toward a better life.

Funds are limited, so the college will distribute funds on a first-come, first-served basis.

