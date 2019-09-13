On October 13, 2018, Nolan Grant Henderson, a 16-year-old junior at Corvallis High School, died during a Boy Scout hiking trip in Klamath County when he fell climbing a steep slope.
Last week, his mother, Margaret Henderson of Corvallis, filed a $10 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America, the organization’s Oregon Trail Council and Troop 163.
The complaint was filed in Lane County Circuit Court on Sept. 6.
According to the lawsuit, Troop 163 didn’t follow Boy Scout rules and procedures when about eight scouts, including Henderson, went to summit Pulpit Rock, a steep rock face above Rosary Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the lawsuit’s claims are that the defendants allowed Henderson to go on a hike that was unreasonably dangerous, failed to have adequate adult supervision, and failed to provide proper assistance after he fell.
Near the peak of Pulpit Rock, an adult leader with the group decided to return to camp, leaving the juvenile scouts without adult supervision, the lawsuit states.
Henderson fell when he was climbing down the steep rock face and grabbed a rock to steady himself. The rock became dislodged.
The lawsuit seeks $1.5 million for Henderson’s pain and suffering, $500,000 to recover economic damages associated with his death, including burial and memorial services, and $8 million for his parents for their loss of Henderson’s love, affection and companionship.