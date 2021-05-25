Lawsuit filed against Gelser, Legislature

A former chief of staff for Sen. Sara Gelser, D–Corvallis, is suing Gelser and the Oregon Legislature, claiming that she was retaliated against for taking medical leave in December of 2019. The former staffer also made allegations of a “toxic” and “abusive” workplace environment during her time working at the Capitol.
The plaintiff, Laura Hanson, is seeking damages of up to $1.2 million in relation to 21 separate claims of relief for workplace discrimination, disability discrimination, and other due process-related complaints. She says she had an existing mental health disability that affected her work and that she sustained an injury that required her to take a week of medical leave. Hanson claims she requested more time off and received an “angry” response from Gelser.
Hanson also alleges problems with the mandatory reporting process and workplace harassment procedures laid out by legislative rules. She says that the human resources department of the Oregon Legislative Assembly was negligent in its duty to inform her of her right to medical leave and her right to go through a confidential complaint process. She says multiple officials failed to provide her accommodations throughout the investigation process into these complaints.
Hanson’s complaint was looked into at the time and an independent investigator “did not find any substantiated facts or evidence that Sen. Gelser interfered with or acted in a discriminatory or retaliatory manner toward (the complainant),” according to a redacted confidential report submitted by the investigator.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The investigation utilized correspondence between Gelser and Hanson to track the timeline of their professional relationship over 2019 and 2020. There appear to be discrepancies between the way this correspondence is portrayed in the legal complaint versus how it is described in the investigative record.
One page of the confidential report notes, “(The complainant’s) belief that Sen. Gelser took steps to preclude her from taking leave and/or being paid for that leave with accrued paid time off, is belied by the indisputable record evidence.”
The matter of the protected medical leave was put before the Senate Conduct Committee and found no wrongdoing on the part of Gelser or legislative staffers. Hanson also sued members of that committee in her complaint in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Gelser disputed the claims made in the complaint, pointing to her track record as an advocate for disability rights in the Legislature.
“I came to public service through the disability rights movement,” Gelser said in an email statement. “I’ve proudly voted to ensure paid sick days and paid family leave for Oregon workers. I’ve also been an unapologetic leader on the issue of workplace harassment.”
She also said that she has confidence that this lawsuit will be dismissed.
“Ms. Hanson’s late 2019 complaint led to an exhaustive investigation by an independent law firm,” Gelser said. “Although the venue for the complaint has changed, the facts have not. I fully expect these allegations will be dismissed again just as they were by the independent investigator.”
Hanson's attorney, Meredith Hawley, said they question many of the findings of that report, particularly the categorization that the investigator is "independent."
"It's an independent investigator paid for by the Legislature, who typically litigates on behalf of employers," Hawley said. "It's problematic to call that 'independent.'"
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.