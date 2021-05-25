Lawsuit filed against Gelser, Legislature

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The investigation utilized correspondence between Gelser and Hanson to track the timeline of their professional relationship over 2019 and 2020. There appear to be discrepancies between the way this correspondence is portrayed in the legal complaint versus how it is described in the investigative record.

One page of the confidential report notes, “(The complainant’s) belief that Sen. Gelser took steps to preclude her from taking leave and/or being paid for that leave with accrued paid time off, is belied by the indisputable record evidence.”

The matter of the protected medical leave was put before the Senate Conduct Committee and found no wrongdoing on the part of Gelser or legislative staffers. Hanson also sued members of that committee in her complaint in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Gelser disputed the claims made in the complaint, pointing to her track record as an advocate for disability rights in the Legislature.

“I came to public service through the disability rights movement,” Gelser said in an email statement. “I’ve proudly voted to ensure paid sick days and paid family leave for Oregon workers. I’ve also been an unapologetic leader on the issue of workplace harassment.”

She also said that she has confidence that this lawsuit will be dismissed.