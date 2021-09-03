Lawmakers get tour of Benton County Crisis Center

Brown also noted that working with the center will be far easier than the complicated process by which law enforcement and first-responders must admit individuals to the hospital or the jail

“The goal is a short turnaround,” she said, “saving time for the police and EMTs.”

“I would love that,” said Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler, who was on hand for the event.

The center’s patient area will use the 4,000-square-foot ground floor of the building in space currently occupied by the Board of Commissioners and county staffers. The second floor of the building, currently used for information technology operations, will serve as administration and staff offices.

The commissioners and IT will locate to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.

“This is a great concept,” said DeFazio, who applauded county officials for being able to put the project together on “such a short timeline.”

“This is incredible gift to the community and I will do my best to support this.”