Lawmakers approve money for wildfire bills, housing aid

• $421.4 million in federal funds for six weeks of unemployment benefit payments under the Lost Wages Assistance program. Those payments, which come from $44 billion drawn from FEMA, are scheduled to start at the end of September. They will cover the period from July 26 — when the extra $600-per-week payments under the CARES Act stopped in Oregon — through Sept. 5.

• $31.8 million in federal funds for 322 limited-duration workers to process unemployment claims.

• $8.1 million in federal funds for 94 limited-duration workers to process claims from self-employed and gig workers that the CARES Act made newly eligible for federal unemployment benefits. Although most claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received initial processing, nearly 50,000 await adjudication to make sure they do not qualify for regular benefits drawn from the state trust fund.

• $1.2 million in other funds for 16 permanent workers to help with modernization of the agency's technology, which dates back three decades and relies on a mainframe system that uses a computer language dating back to 1959. The agency has announced it has chosen a vendor (FAST Enterprises) to start negotiations on a contract for a replacement system.