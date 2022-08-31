Last day of Power of Produce plans to end with a bang (or at least ratatouille)

Saturday, Sept. 3, will be the last chance this year for those ages 5 to 12 to take advantage of the Power of Produce program at the Albany Farmers Market.

Families come to a special booth to get fruits and vegetables. Each child can receive one produce item, and there are additional PoP events open to all ages.

PoP is made possible by two major sponsors, the Albany Elks Club and the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, and several other donors. These funds are used to buy the locally grown produce that children receive.

Both lead donor organizations have been supporting PoP since 2018, providing thousands of dollars that educate young people and then recirculate in local economies.

For this week’s 2 Bite challenge, market site manager Yvonne Stoffer will don her apron to make ratatouille, a Mediterranean favorite made with vegetables available in late summer to fall. Samples from this cooking demonstration will be available to all market attendees while supplies last.

A PoP scavenger hunt is also planned. Casa Latinos Unidos de Benton y Linn Counties will be in Albany this week to offer assistance to community members.

The Albany Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

Streets around the market may be closed as early as 8 a.m. Sept. 3 for setup of the Albany Downtown Block Party, featuring country performer Nate Smith. The block party will start at 3 p.m.

Customer parking in the county lot accessible from Ferry Street, or from Fourth west of Ferry, will remain open. Broadalbin Street will be closed between Second and Fourth avenues, and Third Avenue will be closed at Ellsworth for a block and a half to the west.

The outdoor farmers markets in downtown Albany and Corvallis have 12 more weeks of locally grown goodness — ending just before Thanksgiving. Holiday farmers markets are planned for Dec. 3 in Corvallis and Dec. 10 in Albany. Further information is available at www.facebook.com/Albany.OR.Farmers.Market or www.instagram.com/albanyorfarmersmarket.