Larry Griggs, OSU leader in educational opportunity, has died

Griggs, in the 2011 oral history interview, identified five categories of underrepresented students that his department sought to recruit to OSU, including impoverished students of color, older students, students from rural areas, students who struggled in high school, and single parents.

One of his frustrations, he said, was that faculty and administrators often did not understand the needs of these students. Griggs worked to emphasize the importance of recognizing the disadvantages these students have faced and recognizing their academic strengths, which they may not have really had the chance to develop prior to coming to the university.

Although he retired from OSU in 2008, Griggs still remained involved with the university. He was on hand April 15, 2015, for the opening of the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, which was named for the individual who started the Educational Opportunities Program.

During his remarks at the opening, Griggs noted the racial turbulence that roiled OSU in the late 1960s and stressed the importance of Harris’ work: getting students internships, recruiting and organizing job fairs.

“A lot of this was the vision of Mr. Harris,” said Griggs at the event, while also noting that the fact that such programs were needed showed a lack of foresight.