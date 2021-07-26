Lane County deputy drowns trying to help child in Foster Reservoir

An off-duty Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy drowned at Foster Reservoir on Sunday afternoon after she slipped off her paddle board while trying to help a child in the water.

Courtney Anderson, a Eugene resident, was 36, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was in a designated swim area at Lewis Creek Park, but was not wearing a life jacket at the time she entered the water.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Creek Park east of Sweet Home.

A 911 caller reported an unconscious female in the water, said the woman had not been seen in minutes and that multiple people were searching for her. Swimmers eventually located her and pulled her to the surface, but only after Anderson had been underwater for several minutes, the news release states.

Anderson was lifted onto a Linn County Sheriff’s Office boat and transferred to Sweet Home medics, who transported her to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A news release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office stated that the deputy had been with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office for seven years and she was a U.S. Army veteran.

