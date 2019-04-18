{{featured_button_text}}
Willamette Flood 06 (copy)

Highway 34 was closed last week because of flooding at the intersection with the Highway 34 Bypass. A lane at the bypass is closed on Thursday until 4 p.m. for flood repairs. 

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

In Corvallis, the right turn lane from the Highway 34 Bypass to eastbound Highway 34 is closed until 4 p.m. Thursday for flood damage repair.

Travelers should expect delays in the area, slow down, and watch for work crews.

