Landmarks case over Monteith property continued

In a marathon meeting, the Albany Landmarks Commission heard plans for the future of a now empty lot at the corner of Calapooia and Fourth Street.

The property in question once housed three historic buildings that became the subject on intense back-and-forth between the city, the commission and the owners that saw LUBA make a final ruling.

Those buildings were demolished in June and on Wednesday, the commission heard arguments for and against plans to replace them with two three-story buildings.

Owners of the property, Mark and Tina Siegner, told the commission that their plan met all of the city's criteria and that, as developers and residents of the area, they felt like the new buildings fell in line with the rest of the neighborhood.

Commission member Bill Ryals recused himself from participating in the discussion as a board member, citing his involvement in the project as its architect. Ryals presented the project to the board, disputing complaints and concerns raised during public comment.

Written comments submitted to the board included concerns over the buildings' height as well as issues surrounding parking.

"I have spent hours trying to create something compatible with the district," he said.