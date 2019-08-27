After nearly a decade at the helm of the Greenbelt Land Trust, Michael Pope is stepping down.
Pope, who came on board as executive director of the Corvallis-based conservation organization in 2010, announced this week that he intends to leave the position early next year.
Even though he’ll be 69 by then, he’s reluctant to use the "R" word.
“I don’t want to say I’m retiring,” Pope said. “I’m seeking new adventures in my life, whatever those are. I want to spend more time hiking, kayaking, tidepooling and doing other things I like to do.”
He’ll also continue working in the conservation field, although it won’t be full-time.
Pope’s current commitments include serving on the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, the board of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, the board of the Marys River Watershed Council and the steering committee of the Willamette Valley Oak and Prairie Cooperative. He also serves as co-chair of the Willamette River Network board.
Pope came to Greenbelt with a deep grounding in conservation issues. He holds a BS, MS and Ph.D. in wildlife science from Oregon State University, and prior to joining the land trust he worked for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife as the agency’s wildlife mitigation coordinator and Oregon Conservation Strategy coordinator.
As Greenbelt’s third executive director, he presided over a period of growth and consolidation as the land trust transitioned from a Corvallis-centric organization to a regional player in the conservation movement with lands in Benton, Linn, Polk and Marion counties.
Under Pope’s leadership, Greenbelt’s staff grew from six to 10, and the amount of land it owned or managed through conservation easements nearly tripled, from 1,359 acres to 3,660 acres.
He also supervised the drafting of a five-year strategic plan and a 10-year conservation plan, which laid out a road map for Greenbelt’s efforts and aligned them with the work of other conservation organizations and land management agencies operating in the region.
In 2013 Pope oversaw the acquisition of Bald Hill Farm, an iconic 587-acre property just west of Corvallis, from longtime Greenbelt supporter and trails advocate Andrew Martin and his wife, Lauralee, for just under $4 million.
Two years later Greenbelt acquired the nearby Mulkey Ridge property from the Martins for $825,000, enabling a link between the trail systems at Bald Hill Natural Area, owned by the city of Corvallis, and Fitton Green Natural Area, owned by Benton County, to create a regional trail network. (Greenbelt contributed land to both natural areas during the land trust’s early years.)
Bald Hill Farm has become the land trust’s primary point of contact with the public. In addition to the footpaths that traverse the scenic property, it serves as a demonstration site for sustainable farming operations and conservation projects such as a timber harvest that involved removing fir trees to restore an oak-dominated ecosystem.
The farm also plays host to guided nature walks, environmental workshops and well-attended public events such as the annual Run for the Hills and Symphony on the Land.
“It’s been a really great, iconic property for Greenbelt,” Pope said, adding that the Martins deserve credit for ensuring Bald Hill Farm will be preserved for future generations.
“If not for that family, we would not have been able to acquire that property,” he said. “It’s just a great legacy they’ve left.”
Greenbelt has also emerged as a key player in efforts to restore the Willamette River floodplain, with the acquisition of title or conservation easements at Little Willamette Slough, Willamette Bluffs, Harkens Lake and Horseshoe Lake.
One of the achievements Pope is most proud of is the large-scale planting of native trees on those properties as they make the transition from marginal farmland back to riparian habitat that supports salmon, cutthroat trout and other sensitive species.
“You can see 20-foot-tall cottonwoods, 8-foot-tall ponderosas and ash and other trees that we’ve planted,” he said. “You can see an emerging floodplain forest, and that’s been great to see.”
Looking to the future, Pope said he hopes the Greenbelt Land Trust will continue to acquire and restore more acreage while finding new ways to connect mid-valley residents with the land.
One way to do that, he said, is by making trails more accessible for people with disabilities and tearing down social and cultural barriers that keep some people from enjoying the outdoors.
“The idea of universal access is an ongoing movement across land trusts,” Pope said.
“Twenty-three percent of our population is disabled — that’s a million Oregonians. How do we accommodate that vision in our trail system in our county?”
Pope has some ideas about how to answer that question. Greenbelt is in preliminary discussions with Samaritan Health Services, Benton County and the city of Corvallis about creating an accessible trail system in the vicinity of Samaritan’s flagship Corvallis hospital.
He also sees opportunities for expanding conservation efforts locally, regionally and nationally by making common cause with other interests.
“I’m really interested in creating a stronger voice for the conservation community, and I think the way to do that is through cross-sector relationships,” Pope said.
“If you combine with the health care industry, health care providers and the outdoor recreation industry across the West, that’s a really powerful connection. … I think the connection between outdoor recreation, conservation, the economy and health, all these things are sort of aligning.”
That sort of visionary thinking will be hard to replace, said Curtis Rose, president of the Greenbelt Land Trust board.
“He’s a legend,” Rose said of the organization’s departing director. “He’s a legend not only locally but regionally and nationally as well.”
At the same time, Rose believes that Pope is leaving Greenbelt in solid shape and has helped cement the organization’s reputation in the conservation community, which should attract some high-caliber candidates in the national search for Pope’s successor.
“They’re really big shoes to fill, and the board recognizes we have a really big task ahead of us,” Rose said. “But we’re confident we’re up to the challenge and that we’ll be able to find someone to lead the organization forward.”