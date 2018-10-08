Oregon State University’s global impact will be highlighted during a free event next week as part of OSU’s Land Grant Festival.
University employees will talk about their work around the world from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis.
Attendees also will be able to meet with student groups and sample international dishes such as Vietnamese beef stew, kuih bakar and boba milk tea.
Speakers will include Badege Bishaw, College of Forestry; Lynette de Silva, College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science; Ramesh Sagili, College of Agricultural Sciences; John Selker, College of Agricultural Sciences; and Kendra Sharp, College of Engineering.
Charlene Alexander, Oregon State’s chief diversity officer, will welcome attendees, and Shuyan Aurora Zhang, of the Associated Students of Oregon State University, will handle introductions.