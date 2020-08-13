LAND BACK: Panel discusses Native and Indigenous issues

About 100 people gathered on Kalapuya land on Wednesday to demystify the concept of decolonization and better their understanding of Native and Indigenous issues.
The event, Decolonize Now, was hosted by CORE — a Corvallis-based organization dedicated to cultivating an equitable community.
"Some people laughed at it and others were angry," said board member Mica Habarad. "But it's meant to be informational ... CORE is focused on promoting equity in our community, and one way to do that is to bring in compelling speakers to talk about topical subjects."
On Wednesday, Luhui Whitebear and Neebin Southall presented a panel on the Native and Indigenous experience focused around the Land Back movement through the lens of decolonization.
The Land Back movement is an effort by Native and Indigenous people and allies to recognize the colonization of ancestral lands, appropriation of resources and erasure of Native and Indigenous culture and personhood.
"It's about understanding what it means to have a country built on genocide and child slavery," Whitebear said. "Treaties made with tribal nations shape the country we have now. The easiest way to explain it is when an entity comes to another land with the intent to erase what's already there or replace it with what they think is superior, that's a really painful history."
The panel fielded questions from the online meeting and focused on tangible ways people can consider decolonizing.
"It's about land being restored to tribes, but it's also about agency and what happens on those lands," Whitebear said.
The practice of burning sage, for example, accompanies sacred Native and Indigenous ceremonies but has worked its way into the social zeitgeist. The practice, as it becomes more widespread, creates a demand for resources that ultimately leaves Native and Indigenous people without the material or cuts them off from the monetization of those resources.
The erection of national parks on Native and Indigenous lands also bars those communities from ancestral resources, Whitebear said, adding that the romanticizing of locations of genocide is particularly harmful.
"The (Spanish) missions," Whitebear — originally from California — said, "are hurtful because they romanticized colonization. One of the things that disturbs me is you have to pay to go in and visit the graves of our ancestors. To require payment for that is really hurtful."
The money goes to the mission — an active religious site for those practicing Catholicism — and not the tribes.
The panel also urged everyone to trace their own ancestry in their journey to learn more about decolonization.
"Knowing where your ancestors came from is important," Southall said. "Something a lot of white people don't realize is that to become part of this system, they gave up quite a lot, too. Sometimes it wasn't on their own terms. People gave up traditions, names, their identity, and I think there's a loss there."
The conversation that stretched for more than an hour touched on Native and Indigenous mascots as well. In Oregon, schools were ordered to do away with mascots related to Native Americans without the blessing of a local recognized tribe.
"Superintendents were saying, 'We’ve been Indians for 100 years.' it’s harmful," Whitebear said. "It’s like putting on this identity and taking it off when it suits you. It’s another form of replacement, saying we are the braves now, the natives, whatever they are. They don’t exist anymore, we are the braves now."
The panel emphasized ways decolonization could be put into action, from giving land and agency back to tribes to recognizing the land we occupy.
"It's important because these are our neighbors," Habarad said. "At the end of conversations we ask for actionable things we can do, and one pattern we're seeing is that we can listen to voices with lived experience and amplify those voices as much as possible."
