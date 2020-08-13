LAND BACK: Panel discusses Native and Indigenous issues

"Knowing where your ancestors came from is important," Southall said. "Something a lot of white people don't realize is that to become part of this system, they gave up quite a lot, too. Sometimes it wasn't on their own terms. People gave up traditions, names, their identity, and I think there's a loss there."

The conversation that stretched for more than an hour touched on Native and Indigenous mascots as well. In Oregon, schools were ordered to do away with mascots related to Native Americans without the blessing of a local recognized tribe.

"Superintendents were saying, 'We’ve been Indians for 100 years.' it’s harmful," Whitebear said. "It’s like putting on this identity and taking it off when it suits you. It’s another form of replacement, saying we are the braves now, the natives, whatever they are. They don’t exist anymore, we are the braves now."

The panel emphasized ways decolonization could be put into action, from giving land and agency back to tribes to recognizing the land we occupy.

"It's important because these are our neighbors," Habarad said. "At the end of conversations we ask for actionable things we can do, and one pattern we're seeing is that we can listen to voices with lived experience and amplify those voices as much as possible."

