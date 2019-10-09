A Lacomb-area man pleaded no contest to first-degree arson on Wednesday regarding a chemical fire at the Lebanon Walmart in May that prompted evacuations and forced the store to close for nearly a week.
Joel Lee Reynolds, 50, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in Linn County Circuit Court.
During a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, defense attorney Erik Moeller said that he and the prosecution have reached an agreement where Reynolds will serve seven-and-a-half years in prison. Judges aren’t bound to honor such negotiated settlements, but they almost always do so.
A second charge of first-degree arson is set to be dismissed at sentencing.
The crime occurred at about 12:45 p.m. on May 14 and no injuries were reported.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, a witness told authorities that Reynolds mixed brake fluid with pool chemicals inside the store. Those substances can be highly flammable when mixed, according to a Lebanon Fire District official who assisted investigators.
The witness, who was waiting for a friend outside Walmart, said that as Reynolds left the business, he told her the store would be “up in smoke” and police would arrive soon.
Later, Reynolds showed the witness a video on his cellular phone where chemicals were mixed and subsequently caught on fire, according to the affidavit.
Another witness told police that Reynolds had talked about wanting to set a fire at the Lebanon Walmart because he was upset with the store, court paperwork states.
In 2018, Reynolds had been trespassed the store after a theft arrest, according to the Lebanon Police Department. He was convicted in Lebanon Municipal Court of third-degree theft, said a prosecutor, in a previous hearing.
Reynolds essentially admitted to causing the fire, but told investigators it was accidental, according to the affidavit. He said that he put a leaking bottle of brake fluid on a shelf with chlorine and the bottle tipped over.
“He told us that he then walked away from the area where the fire was, and as he was walking away he had a bad feeling that something bad was going to happen, and he admitted that he knew the bad thing was going to be the combustion of the two materials he just mixed,” an investigator wrote.
Toxic smoke contaminated a large portion of the Lebanon Walmart. According to the affidavit, the smoke was so thick that Lebanon firefighters couldn’t see inside the store without using thermal imaging cameras. Contamination levels were so high that police had to wait two hours to enter the store for their investigation.
About 100 employees and numerous customers were inside the store when the fire occurred, according to authorities.
Nearby businesses and several other streets also were closed due to toxic smoke on May 14.
In August, Reynolds posted $10,000 of his $100,000 security to be released from the Linn County Jail. He had been scheduled for a one-day trial in November.
LYONS, DONNA ASHLEY Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17289173 9/12/2019 PP NO BAIL ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR - SEX CRIME OTHER 19CR65765 9/12/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending UNLAW ENTRY MOTOR VEHICLE 19CR57524 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PUBLIC INDECENCY MISD - OTHER 19CR65765/2 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending IDENTITY THEFT 19CR57524/2 9/12/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR57524/3 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR57524/4 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ALEXANDER, TYLER JAY Age: 29 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19-08254 11/18/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 36291 11/18/2019 LMC POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19-08254/2 11/18/2019 CLIN
ANDERSON, STEVEN MICHAEL Age: 47 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR29190 9/19/2019 CBEN NO BAIL
BLAYLOCK, NASH STEVEN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/14/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 10/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 10/14/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BORDYCOTT, SCOTT HAROLD Age: 33 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE 10/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BOWSER, CHAVANA ANN Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR60619 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) 21389 10/11/2019 CLIN POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR63929 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 10/11/2019 JCLB $7,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR71501 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 21389 10/11/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR60619 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR39307 10/11/2019 CMAR $500,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR71501/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR71501/3 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BROWN, TREVOR JOEL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/4/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS PROHIBITED FIREARM 19CR65861 10/14/2019 CLIN Conditional FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19CR65861/2 10/14/2019 CLIN Conditional FL PERF COMM SERV M U 19-02 10/4/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22315248 10/4/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67553 10/4/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67552 10/4/2019 AMC Conditional
CANADY-WHITMAN, SCOTT EUGENE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR00153 10/4/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67705 10/4/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67704 10/4/2019 AMC Conditional
CHANCE, MICHAEL JOHN HUNTLEY Age: 24 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR04870 11/5/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR04870 11/5/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR04870 11/5/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
COLTON, LORRAINE JEAN Age: 62 Date Lodged: 10/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 18CR81552 10/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced DUII 18CR81552 12/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR81552 10/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced
CONNER, NIKKI TAYLOR RENAE Age: 23 Date Lodged: 9/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30698 10/29/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61507 10/29/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CURTIS, CHRISTINA KAJ Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/1/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR86164 11/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced
DAVIS, CHASE LEE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16033594 11/1/2019 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 36145 11/1/2019 LMC Conditional
DAVIS, JORDAN ETHAN Age: 21 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 2017CRC0991 11/1/2019 LMC INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 2017CRC0991 11/1/2019 LMC $10,000 Pending
DODD, KADEN AARON Age: 18 Date Lodged: 10/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19CR65784 10/8/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
ELLINGSON, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 40 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62775 11/22/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON CITE# 21409 11/22/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67773 11/22/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67774 11/22/2019 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67775 11/22/2019 AMC $1,430 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67776 11/22/2019 AMC Conditional
FILIP, ANGELA ALICE Age: 22 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 18CR22333 11/1/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER 19CR31307/2 11/1/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR11678 11/1/2019 BCDA $3,000 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR52133 11/1/2019 CBEN $3,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR17526 11/1/2019 BCDA $3,000 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR31307 11/1/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR31307/3 11/1/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON
FOSTER, JONATHAN JAMES Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11/1/2019 PP NO BAIL
GARRETT, DANIEL LEE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER PC-19-06674 11/12/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
GIROUX, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12333820 10/10/2019 PP
GODELL, NICHOLAS GREGORY Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33237 10/10/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR03953 10/10/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59456 10/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19-524 10/10/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33237/2 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR03953/2 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR03953/3 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR03953/4 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HATCH, BILLY WAYNE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11457947 9/16/2019 PP NO BAIL
HERRING, RALPH EUGENE Age: 61 Date Lodged: 10/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 4632310 10/23/2019 PP NO BAIL
HULL, MATTHEW LEE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN03198 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR07086 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
KELLER, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58657/1 10/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58657/2 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59616/1 10/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59616/2 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58681/1 10/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58681/2 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR58681/3 10/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LAMBERT, ALLYSA PORISCHE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19-868 9/13/2019 AMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 21345 9/13/2019 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR12241 9/13/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR81770 9/13/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
LANDI, DAKOTA MICHAEL Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20191003 9/13/2019 PP NO BAIL
LEDFORD, CHRISTOPHER DAVID Age: 44 Date Lodged: 10/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12100304 10/18/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53762 10/18/2019 CLIN $1,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53762/2 10/18/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LITTELL, RAYMON WAYNE Age: 43 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR39664 10/11/2019 CDES $5,000 FORGERY 2 19CR39664 10/11/2019 CDES $10,000 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR50364 10/11/2019 CCLA $7,500 CONTEMPT OF COURT 160904 10/11/2019 MCSH Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11991480 10/10/2019 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR72669 10/10/2019 CCOO NO BAIL
LOPEZ-RIVERA, ALVARO Age: 53 Date Lodged: 9/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII - .20 OR ABOVE 19CR49445 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MATZ, CHERISE ANN Age: 48 Date Lodged: 10/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67645 10/11/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34170 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53508 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34170/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR34170/3 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCBURNEY, GAYNA LEE Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 1865669 8/6/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 18CR75327/2 8/6/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 1865669/2 8/6/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS 18CR75327 8/6/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 1865669/3 8/6/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR75327/3 8/6/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCNABB, JOHN CHRISTOPHER Age: 49 Date Lodged: 10/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12222224 11/22/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 17C03422L 11/22/2019 JCLB Conditional
MILES, JUSTIN WILLIAM Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 3 19-12433 11/22/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISTREATMENT 1 19-12433 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67463 11/22/2019 AMC
PAYNE, JULIA ANNE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR14899 10/24/2019 CLIN $7,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10/24/2019 PP NO BAIL
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20023584 10/25/2019 PP NO BAIL
RAMSDELL, JESSICA LYNN Age: 31 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 10/8/2019 PP NO BAIL
RUCK, WALTER WARREN JOHN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19CR65910 11/8/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
SCHUBERT, URIAH KELLY Age: 21 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 10/29/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 10/29/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 10/29/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 10/29/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67551 10/29/2019 AMC Conditional
SCHWARZ, JEREMY LEE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR56382 10/29/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION 21390 10/29/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 21390 10/29/2019 CLIN FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR60697 10/29/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19CR48433 10/29/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR17467 10/29/2019 CBEN $10,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20276 10/29/2019 CBEN $10,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18712 10/29/2019 CBEN $10,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20113302060CR 10/29/2019 SMC $5,000 PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18779339 10/8/2019 PP FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR48433 10/8/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR56382 10/8/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SIZEMORE, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR28724 9/26/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21220113 10/16/2019 PP FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR56378 10/16/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR56378/2 10/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR56378/3 10/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67760 10/16/2019 AMC Conditional
TRONTVET, WEST ALLEN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/30/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - OTHER STRUCTURE 10/14/2019 NONE NO BAIL THEFT 2 - OTHER 17-1590 10/30/2019 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR75050 10/7/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 64892 10/7/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR75050 10/7/2019 CLIN
TROXELL, CHARLES EDWARD Age: 64 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
VILLA-PEREZ, MANUEL BENJAMIN Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER PC 10/22/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
WARREN, NICHOLAS SCOT Age: 39 Date Lodged: 10/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15816815 10/11/2019 PP NO BAIL
WATERMAN, TODD BUDDY JAMES Age: 36 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53611 10/11/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 206775 10/11/2019 JCLB DWS FEL 206775 10/11/2019 JCLB PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46599/1 10/11/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46599/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46599/3 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR37959 10/11/2019 CMAR NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR55422 10/11/2019 CMAR NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR53611/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
WATTS, BRYAN JAMES Age: 44 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR38784 10/11/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 67074 10/11/2019 AMC PROBATION VIOLATION 17-C-00404L 10/11/2019 JCLB Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR55965 10/11/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR58246 10/11/2019 $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR67165 10/11/2019 CLIN $2,500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR55965 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR55965 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR55965/4 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR67165/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
WEILAND, JAMES ARTHUR Age: 35 Date Lodged: 10/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19-04017 6/26/2019 CLIN Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19522752 6/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
WELLONS, SETH ANDREW Age: 36 Date Lodged: 10/1/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS DRIVING 2019TRM0035 10/25/2019 LMC Sentenced DWS MIS 2019TRM0035 10/25/2019 LMC Sentenced
WILLIAMSON, STEVEN ANDREW Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78839 10/25/2019 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 21478 10/25/2019 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR65814 10/25/2019 CLIN $12,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR33818 10/25/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR22676 10/25/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR23340 10/25/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR60675 10/25/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR23340/2 10/25/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR60675/2 10/25/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
YORK, ERIC STEVEN Age: 34 Date Lodged: 10/2/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR51396 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 36236 10/11/2019 LMC Conditional
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.