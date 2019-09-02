The Labor Day holiday should be sunny and warm throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say, with highs in the mid-80s and afternoon winds up to 18 mph in some locations. Mostly clear tonight, with lows near 56 and some breezes. Sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.