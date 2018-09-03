Forecasters say the mid-valley's Labor Day will be sunny but windy, with highs around 78 and winds gusting as high as 23 mph in some locations. Monday night should be clear, but windy, with lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday is shaping up as sunny, but a little warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Corvallis
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind becoming north northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.