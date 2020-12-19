Lab to conduct COVID tests in Corvallis

The Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab, which has worked with Oregon State University on its community COVID testing, is conducting conronavirus testing clinics starting Tuesday.

The lab will be using the parking lot of the old Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor at 366 SW Washington Ave. in Corvallis.

The lab will bill the insurance companies of those who are insured, and Benton County will pay the fee for the uninsured, said Manny Cruz, CEO of the Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab.

Interested parties must register in advance by calling 541-368-3050. Appointments are timed in 15-minute increments and the lot can accommodate five vehicles at a time. Multiple patients per vehicle is permissible. The tests are self-administered using a Q-tip

Results will be available in less than 48 hours, said Cruz.

“We see this as a way to provide a convenient testing option for members of our community,” Cruz said.

Cruz said his lab can administer about 180 tests per day and that the lab will continue to test as long as the demand is there.

